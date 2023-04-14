Yachts are displayed at the Haikou National Sailing Base in Haikou, Hainan province, on Tuesday during the third China International Consumer Products Expo. Photo: Getty Images
Rich Chinese buying yachts at record pace, and tropical Hainan is cashing in
- China’s tropical vacation destination, in its southernmost province, was the darling of domestic tourists as coronavirus restrictions limited their options to travel abroad
- Even during the pandemic, China’s yacht market bucked consumer-market trends by registering big growth
