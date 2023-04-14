Shoppers swarm Nanjing Road East, one of Shanghai’s main commercial and tourist areas, on April 8. Photo: Bloomberg
Shoppers swarm Nanjing Road East, one of Shanghai’s main commercial and tourist areas, on April 8. Photo: Bloomberg
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

Risk of deflation, lacklustre consumption are red signals on China’s path to economic recovery

  • Weak consumer spending amid record high bank credit a puzzle for Beijing policymakers
  • Big rebound in economic activity expected to be announced by National Bureau of Statistics next week

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 14 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP