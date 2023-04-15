The Waigaoqiao container port in Shanghai has a lot of empty containers lying around. Photo: Bloomberg
Why China’s trade outlook has its industry workers worried that the ‘good days’ are gone
- As companies diversify trade and source more goods from Southeast Asia, with fewer shipments to United States, supply-chain shifts and weakened global demand are raising concerns
- One container driver says he is looking to sell his truck, as only about 30,000 of the 50,000 registered container trucks in Shanghai are currently needed
