The Waigaoqiao container port in Shanghai has a lot of empty containers lying around. Photo: Bloomberg
The Waigaoqiao container port in Shanghai has a lot of empty containers lying around. Photo: Bloomberg
China trade
Economy /  China Economy

Why China’s trade outlook has its industry workers worried that the ‘good days’ are gone

  • As companies diversify trade and source more goods from Southeast Asia, with fewer shipments to United States, supply-chain shifts and weakened global demand are raising concerns
  • One container driver says he is looking to sell his truck, as only about 30,000 of the 50,000 registered container trucks in Shanghai are currently needed

Mandy ZuoJi Siqi
Mandy Zuo in Shanghaiand Ji Siqi

Updated: 9:00pm, 15 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Waigaoqiao container port in Shanghai has a lot of empty containers lying around. Photo: Bloomberg
The Waigaoqiao container port in Shanghai has a lot of empty containers lying around. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE