Chinese exporters upbeat as Canton Fair opens to foreign visitors for first time in 3 years

  • Over 100,000 foreign visitors are expected at the trade fair, which opened on Saturday and is a key platform for the country’s exporters
  • While many exhibitors said they were optimistic about their prospects, some said there were notably fewer foreign buyers compared with pre-pandemic levels

Luna Sun
Luna Sun

Updated: 10:00pm, 15 Apr, 2023

