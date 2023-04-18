Chinese manufacturers are eyeing overseas trade fairs - including this year’s CES show in Las Vegas - as they look to shore up export orders after three years. Photo: Getty Images
China firms see developed economies as best bet to recoup exports lost in pandemic, survey finds
- More than 10,000 Chinese companies attended 190 overseas trade shows in 38 countries and regions during year’s first quarter
- But more than two-thirds of those trade shows took place in developed economies, with Germany and the United States being the biggest draws for Chinese firms
Chinese manufacturers are eyeing overseas trade fairs - including this year’s CES show in Las Vegas - as they look to shore up export orders after three years. Photo: Getty Images