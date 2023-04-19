People attend a job fair in China’s southwestern city of Chongqing last week. Photo: AFP
China jobs: rise in youth unemployment belies surprising economic growth, as ‘weak confidence remains’
- The jobless rate among those aged 16-24 climbed to 19.6 per cent in March, but the overall unemployment rate dipped slightly to 5.3 per cent
- Analysts say the lack of a strong labour market makes China’s consumers hesitant to spend, and this ‘chicken-and-egg situation’ means organic job growth will be slow
