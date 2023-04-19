Shanghai (pictured) has 66 “unicorn” companies - unlisted firms valued at more than US$1 billion. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s economic tumult slows ‘unicorn’ stampede as US sees billion-dollar valuations soar
- Although it still has the second-most unlisted firms worth at least US$1 billion, China added just 15 in the past year amid Covid and policy regulations, while the US total grew by 179
- TikTok parent ByteDance remains the world’s most valuable unicorn, topping Elon Musk’s SpaceX in the second spot
