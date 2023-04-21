Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan, pictured here in January, is visiting China this week and attended strategic business talks between the countries. Photo: Getty Images
China-Australia relations: business leaders try to rekindle economic spark at first dialogue in Beijing since 2018
- Strategic closed-door dialogue offers both sides a chance to ‘reconnect’ during this week’s China visit by Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan
- Talks offer forum for Chinese private investors and senior leaders of Chinese state-owned companies with operations in Western Australia to engage with the region’s premier
