Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan, pictured here in January, is visiting China this week and attended strategic business talks between the countries. Photo: Getty Images
China-Australia relations
China-Australia relations: business leaders try to rekindle economic spark at first dialogue in Beijing since 2018

  • Strategic closed-door dialogue offers both sides a chance to ‘reconnect’ during this week’s China visit by Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan
  • Talks offer forum for Chinese private investors and senior leaders of Chinese state-owned companies with operations in Western Australia to engage with the region’s premier

Kandy Wong
Updated: 12:17am, 21 Apr, 2023

