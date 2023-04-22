Travel searches and bookings for China’s upcoming May Day holiday have exceeded pre-pandemic levels, prompting official warnings against price-gouging as strong pent-up demand fuels the rush. The five-day break starting Saturday will be the first long public holiday for Chinese travellers since the Lunar New Year. Tourist numbers are expected to exceed those from the same period in 2019, according to several travel agencies. The surge signals greater momentum for China’s economic rebound following three years of coronavirus-induced lockdowns, as authorities pin their hopes on domestic consumption amid weak recovery in the property market and a grim export outlook. Searches for domestic hotels on leading travel platform Ctrip were double the 2019 total, while those for domestic flights were 110 per cent compared with pre-pandemic levels, the company said earlier this week. My family and I haven’t left Beijing for three years. So, last month I thought to myself I must arrange a perfect family trip this May Day Liang Lu Fliggy, another major travel app, said bookings for domestic flights, hotels, group travel products, and scenic spots had all surpassed pre-pandemic levels. The upcoming long holiday in the mainland has also driven hotel prices in Hong Kong and Macau back to 2019 levels, according to GZL, a travel agency based in the neighbouring southern city of Guangzhou. Liang Lu, a mother of two in Beijing, said a number of her friends had already set off on their holidays as they had booked early leave, but she had failed to book train tickets despite weeks of trying. “My family and I haven’t left Beijing for three years. So, last month I thought to myself I must arrange a perfect family trip this May Day,” she said. “But after several weeks, I found plane tickets and hotel prices were crazy. And I lost the battle for train tickets, which is as fierce as during the Lunar New Year. Now I’m starting to think that a park in suburban Beijing might be all [we can manage],” she said. China sees positive signs for tourism, but ‘painful and bumpy’ road ahead The surge in demand has prompted several local governments across the country to issue directives against dramatic price hikes. The Jiangsu provincial government, for instance, has ordered all restaurants, hotels, and travel agencies to clearly mark their prices and shun any form of price-gouging. China’s tourism sector was among the hardest hit during the pandemic, with a strict zero-Covid policy mandating border closures and mass lockdowns for nearly three years. It is now expected to be a major beneficiary of the reopening earlier this year. But while domestic demand is surging, outbound travel remains sluggish. “The recovery in outbound travel remains muted despite strong demand, as international flights were still about 70 per cent below the pre-pandemic levels in early April and airfares were expensive,” Fitch Ratings said in its latest research report. China was the largest source market for global tourism before the pandemic. Chinese tourists made 170 million trips and spent US$255 billion on overseas travel in 2019, according to the World Tourism Organization.