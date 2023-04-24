China’s Canton Fair has resumed on-site activities in Guangdong province after four years, and purchasers from more than 220 countries and regions are attending. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Canton Fair sees exporters turn ‘more aggressive’, with foreign buyers at a premium
- As China’s oldest and largest trade fair resumes in-person operations after four years, businesspeople say there is a greater sense of urgency in securing orders
- Fair takes place as diminished demand from Western economies and growing geopolitical tensions have forced many buyers to cut orders and look elsewhere
