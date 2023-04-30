China’s special equipment and electrical and mechanical equipment sectors have continued to expand, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Xinhua
China manufacturing PMI hits lowest level since post-Covid reopening, official data shows
- Index fell below 50-point mark separating monthly expansion and contraction to 49.2 in April, China’s National Bureau of Statistics says
- Senior economist with the bureau says fall mainly due to lack of market demand and high base effect from rapid recovery in the first quarter
