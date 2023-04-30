The relative costs of raising a child in China are higher than anywhere else except for South Korea. Photo: AP
China is second most costly country to raise a child behind South Korea, report warns
- The cost of raising a child until the age of 18 is 6.9 times GDP per capita, twice the rate in Germany and three times that in France
- The report said more support for families was needed to help improve the country’s flagging birth rate
The relative costs of raising a child in China are higher than anywhere else except for South Korea. Photo: AP