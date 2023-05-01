The talent gap is worst in fields like software engineering, electronics and automation, according to a report from an online jobs platform. Photo: Xinhua
China’s digital talent gap widening amid hi-tech, smart sectors push, reports say
- Digital worker shortage in smart manufacturing sector will grow to 5.5 million by 2025, a recent report forecast
- Biggest shortages are in interdisciplinary and hi-end skills, says product expert at research arm of state-owned human resource firm
The talent gap is worst in fields like software engineering, electronics and automation, according to a report from an online jobs platform. Photo: Xinhua