Former premier Li Keqiang advocated for the so-called street stall economy when China was ravaged by the rapid spread of coronavirus outbreaks in 2020. Photo: AP
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

China’s street stall economy handed lifeline as curbs lifted in boost for jobs, scared hawkers

  • For years, municipal officials pushed out hawkers in an effort to clean up the street stalls that once characterised many of China’s cities
  • Shenzhen, though, will allow street vendors to operate from the start of September in designated areas within the city

Mia NulimaimaitiAmanda Lee
Mia Nulimaimaiti in Shenzhenand Amanda Lee

Updated: 12:00pm, 7 May, 2023

