Former premier Li Keqiang advocated for the so-called street stall economy when China was ravaged by the rapid spread of coronavirus outbreaks in 2020. Photo: AP
China’s street stall economy handed lifeline as curbs lifted in boost for jobs, scared hawkers
- For years, municipal officials pushed out hawkers in an effort to clean up the street stalls that once characterised many of China’s cities
- Shenzhen, though, will allow street vendors to operate from the start of September in designated areas within the city
