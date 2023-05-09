Authorities in China are increasingly pinning hopes on new-energy products – electric vehicles (EVs), lithium-ion batteries and solar batteries – becoming critical cogs in the engine of its export sector. Illustration: Yan Jing Tian
China’s supercharged new-energy sector is propping up exports, but will it last?
- China’s shipment value of EVs, lithium-ion and solar batteries surged by 54.8 per cent in US dollar terms during the first quarter, year on year
- An intensifying deglobalisation of new-energy supply chains is under way, but analysts say it will not be easy to dethrone China as the dominant market player
Authorities in China are increasingly pinning hopes on new-energy products – electric vehicles (EVs), lithium-ion batteries and solar batteries – becoming critical cogs in the engine of its export sector. Illustration: Yan Jing Tian