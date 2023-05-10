Crowded job fairs such as this one last month in Chongqing are a common sight across China, and many cities are trying to lure young talent by making their job search more affordable. Photo: AFP
More Chinese cities offer free accommodations to lure jobseekers, ease their financial burden
- ‘Competition is fierce’ for jobs across China as the job pool faces another record batch of university graduates, and many are already moving to new cities to get a leg up
- Even jobseekers in their mid-thirties can take advantage of the free rooms in some lower-tier cities, and some stays can span weeks
Crowded job fairs such as this one last month in Chongqing are a common sight across China, and many cities are trying to lure young talent by making their job search more affordable. Photo: AFP