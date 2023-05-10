China has rolled out a nationwide campaign to support greater crop yields at a time of rising food insecurity. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
How China’s farmland-reclamation campaign is driving aggressive crop expansions and land-use crackdowns
- Increasing the acreage of major foodstuffs has become a central priority for Chinese leadership in ensuring that enough food is available in the face of worrisome threats
- But an aggressive acreage expansion is raising questions over soil sustainability and the earnings of farmers forced to grow essential crops instead of lucrative ones
