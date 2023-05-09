Young Chinese adults are fuelling a boom in the nation’s pet economy. Photo: Shutterstock
From pets to holidays, what gets China’s young adults to spend their hard-earned money this year?
- The nation’s pet economy is booming, and so is young adults’ desire to travel and splurge on tech in a post-pandemic China
- Results of annual China Beautiful Life Survey reflect changes in people’s livelihoods and where their priorities lie – including mental health – as the nation gradually begins to spend again
