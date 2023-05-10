Li Yunze was appointed vice-governor of China’s southwest province of Sichuan in 2018. Photo: Sina.cn
China’s financial overhaul continues with banking veteran Li Yunze named party chief of new regulatory body
- Li Yunze, 52, has been appointed as the party chief of the new National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA)
- Beijing set up the new body as part of a sweeping reform plan unveiled at the annual ‘two sessions’ in March amid its shift to prioritise financial stability
