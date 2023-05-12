To be considered a hidden champion, a company must be in the top three in its global market, with revenues under €5 billion (38.1 billion yuan) and relatively low public visibility. Photo: Reuters
How’s China’s manufacturing push doing, and what still needs to be done?
- Beijing has ramped up efforts to cultivate a home-grown supply of critical technology in the face of efforts by Washington to curtail the world’s second-largest economy
- China is in an all-out push to cultivate an army of ‘hidden champions’ to strengthen its foothold in hi-tech manufacturing
