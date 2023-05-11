The US’ ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, walks along Nanjing’s 600-year-old Ming Dynasty wall with Zhou Yuan, director of the wall’s Protection Management Centre Research Department. Photo: [email protected]
Are US-China ties warming as ambassador Nicholas Burns sits down with commerce minister Wang Wentao?
- Commerce minister Wang Wentao is the latest high-ranking Chinese official to meet with ambassador Nicholas Burns on his China trip
- Series of meetings this week represent highest-level public engagements between US and China since relations soured in February over a suspected spy balloon
The US’ ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, walks along Nanjing’s 600-year-old Ming Dynasty wall with Zhou Yuan, director of the wall’s Protection Management Centre Research Department. Photo: [email protected]