Australian trade minister Don Farrell, who is in China this week for high-level talks, visited the Forbidden City in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AP
China-Australia relations
Economy /  China Economy

Australia, China trade chiefs ‘step up’ talks, minister Don Farrell says, but no deals yet after years of frosty ties

  • Trade minister Don Farrell met counterpart Wang Wentao in China on Friday and says ‘a whole lot of movement has started’
  • But ‘trade impediments didn’t occur overnight’, and Farrell intends to ‘keep the pressure on’ to resolve Canberra’s disputes with Beijing

Ralph Jennings
Updated: 11:30pm, 12 May, 2023

