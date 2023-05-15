China’s central bank is working with local authorities in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region to broadly expand use of the nation’s burgeoning digital currency. Illustration: Reuters
China’s e-yuan trade push in Guangxi brings digital currency closer to Asean settlements as pilot programmes widen
- Use of China’s central bank digital currency, also known as the e-CNY, continues to expand, and the latest move could help internationalise the yuan
- Advancing the e-yuan’s use abroad could help China bypass Western sanctions like those imposed on Russia, while undercutting the US dollar’s global dominance in trade
China’s central bank is working with local authorities in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region to broadly expand use of the nation’s burgeoning digital currency. Illustration: Reuters