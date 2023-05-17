China’s Gen Z seems to have fewer qualms than past generations about speaking out against cultures of overwork. Photo: Shutterstock
Will China’s Gen Z, who decry toxic work cultures, yield to reality of unemployment?
- China’s jobless rate among 16- to 24-year-olds has hit a record high, but even with one out of five young adults out of work, many refuse to tolerate abusive environments
- Yet they also face the cruel reality that China’s economy has been slowing amid demographic shifts and rising geopolitical tensions
