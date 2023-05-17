Chinese Premier Li Qiang has hailed the Netherlands as a “priority partner” within the European Union and called for jointly maintaining the operations of global supply chains, making him the latest high-ranking official to curry favour with the Hague and Brussels amid heightened tensions with the United States. “[China] is willing to work together [with the Netherlands] to promote cooperation in various sectors to yield new results,” he said during a phone call with his Dutch counterpart on Tuesday, according to Xinhua. While there was no mention of the United States in the report, Li highlighted the importance of jointly maintaining the smooth flow of the world’s industrial and supply chains. “[China] hopes the Netherlands can help ensure that Europe will adhere to strategic autonomy, making greater contributions to the development of China-Europe ties,” he said. China courts more ‘leadership exchanges’ with Europe to bolster business The call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte came just days after Vice-President Han Zheng’s three-day visit to the European country, where he met Rutte, King Willem-Alexander, and heads of Dutch chipmaking equipment giant ASML . In a Twitter post, Rutte said of his call with Li: “We discussed topics including our countries’ cooperation on trade and climate. Views were also exchanged on the war in Ukraine.” The Netherlands has been caught in the crossfire of China-US tensions. Given pressure from Washington, the Dutch government has never granted ASML a licence to sell its most advanced products to Chinese customers. The Dutch firm has a near-monopoly on the manufacturing of advanced lithography machines that are needed to produce cutting-edge chips. 📞: Good to get to know the new Chinese Premier Li Qiang. We discussed topics including our countries’ cooperation on trade and climate. Views were also exchanged on the war in Ukraine. I look forward to an open, constructive working relationship with Premier Li. — Mark Rutte (@MinPres) May 16, 2023 In March, the Dutch government announced that it was mulling new export curbs in step with the US strategy to restrict China’s access to cutting-edge chips, prompting a formal protest from Beijing. China’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Tan Jian, reiterated warnings that export restrictions on chip technology “will not be without consequences”, though no concrete action has been taken. In a meeting with ASML CEO Peter Wennink in March, Chinese commerce minister Wang Wentao stuck a softer tone by calling for jointly safeguarding the stability of global semiconductor industrial chains. Wang Yiwei, director of Renmin University’s Centre for European Studies, said China does not pin too much hope on the Netherlands easing its restrictions on advanced semiconductor equipment, as ASML’s stakes and technology are also partially owned by US entities. Chinese ambassador warns Netherlands against restricting ASML supplies “Sino-Dutch relations play an important role [in China-Europe relations], as the Netherlands is the origin of capitalism and values free trade and the Chinese market,” he said. During his call with Rutte on Tuesday, Li also reportedly said that “both China and Europe should practice true multilateralism and jointly oppose camp confrontation and a new cold war.” His statement echoed a call by Foreign Minister Qin Gang during his three-nation trip to Europe last week, as he told the media in Oslo, Norway, that China and Europe should jointly oppose a “new cold war”, while deepening collaboration to promote common development and prosperity. Relations between China and Europe have been further tested since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. Speaking on Friday in Stockholm, where EU foreign ministers met to review the bloc’s China policy, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell reiterated a call for China to use its influence to end the Ukraine war, or their already strained relations would worsen. Meanwhile, China trade ties are expected to be high on the agenda when leaders of the Group of 7’s advanced economies hold a summit on Friday, in the Japanese city of Hiroshima. China’s special envoy, Li Hui, arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday, according to Reuters, embarking on a two-day peacemaking trip that was announced after President Xi Jinping and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke by phone last month for the first time since before the Ukraine war began in February 2022. Wang from Renmin University said Beijing hopes its role as a peace broker in the Ukraine crisis can help get China-Europe relations back on track, which could deter the US from further decoupling or entering that “new cold war” with China.