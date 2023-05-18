In the world’s emerging markets, total debt surpassed US$100 trillion in the first quarter. Photo: Shutterstock
Global debt tops US$300 trillion, and emerging markets owe more than ever

  • The world’s debt nearly set a record high in the first quarter of 2023, with sharp increases in mature markets, according to the Institute of International Finance
  • Findings come as senior Chinese finance officials have been reiterating concerns over capital outflows from emerging markets, whose debt is up 34 per cent since 2019