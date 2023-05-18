Li Yunze was appointed as the party chief of the new National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) last week. Photo: Sina.cn
China’s financial regulator vows to cut ‘blind spots’ and ‘build an iron wall’ as new body takes shape
- Vice-Premier He Lifeng oversaw the inauguration ceremony of China’s new regulator, the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA), on Thursday in Beijing
- Li Yunze was appointed as the party chief of the new body, which was set up earlier this year to prioritise financial stability, last week
Li Yunze was appointed as the party chief of the new National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) last week. Photo: Sina.cn