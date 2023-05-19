In the firm’s survey of 5,000 residents from 13 Asian markets, China placed in the top three in terms of confidence in healthy longevity, and Asians in general are doing more to prioritise family and health. Photo: AFP
Chinese increasingly put health, family above professional success after pandemic, survey shows
- Among 13 Asian markets, including Hong Kong, most people say the way they define success has changed because of Covid-19
- But a rising emphasis on extending longevity puts more pressure on ageing societies such as China, and steps need to be taken now to curb long-term systemic risks
