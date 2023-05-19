Officials from Luoyang (pictured), an industrial city in Henan province, say running a start-up is a “risky life-and-death matter” for entrepreneurs.
As Beijing seeks to revive private sector, officials in one Chinese city urge ‘soft approach’ to minor offences
- Private economic activity remained subdued in the first quarter of the year despite government hopes for a post-pandemic rebound
- Officials in Luoyang said fewer ‘unnecessary checks and law enforcement activities’ would take pressure off enterprises
