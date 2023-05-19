Officials from Luoyang (pictured), an industrial city in Henan province, say running a start-up is a “risky life-and-death matter” for entrepreneurs.
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

As Beijing seeks to revive private sector, officials in one Chinese city urge ‘soft approach’ to minor offences

  • Private economic activity remained subdued in the first quarter of the year despite government hopes for a post-pandemic rebound
  • Officials in Luoyang said fewer ‘unnecessary checks and law enforcement activities’ would take pressure off enterprises

Kinling Lo
Kinling Lo

Updated: 9:00pm, 19 May, 2023

