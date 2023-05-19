Premier Li Qiang visits Haier Group in Qingdao, Shandong province, on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s deluge of weak economic data prompts pointed calls by Premier Li Qiang on inspection tour
- For new-energy vehicles, China will ‘optimise purchase and usage policies’ to further tap the market and drive consumption, especially in rural areas, Li says
- Comments come on the premier’s trip to Shandong province that wrapped up on Friday after visits to large firms
