China's economic recovery
China’s deluge of weak economic data prompts pointed calls by Premier Li Qiang on inspection tour

  • For new-energy vehicles, China will ‘optimise purchase and usage policies’ to further tap the market and drive consumption, especially in rural areas, Li says
  • Comments come on the premier’s trip to Shandong province that wrapped up on Friday after visits to large firms

Mia Nulimaimaiti

Updated: 6:02pm, 19 May, 2023

Premier Li Qiang visits Haier Group in Qingdao, Shandong province, on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
