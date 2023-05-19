Some analysts say the Port of Vladivostok’s infrastructure is poor enough that China will need to help support its development. Photo: Shutterstock
China-Russia relations
Economy /  China Economy

China’s use of Russian port to ship goods domestically is ‘symbolic’ of closer ties, but hurdles remain

  • Agreement will take effect in June, giving China a shorter and cheaper route to transport goods from its northeastern region to its eastern economic powerhouse
  • However, poor infrastructure at Port of Vladivostok and its relatively weak cargo-handling efficiency are expected to curtail the actual effects of the agreement

Ji Siqi
Updated: 8:30pm, 19 May, 2023

