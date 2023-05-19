China’s forex regulators have told major banks to help curb the yuan’s “big rises and falls”, as the currency’s exchange rate against the US dollar weakened below a key psychological threshold of 7 per US dollar in recent days. The instructions were issued during a Thursday meeting of the China Foreign Exchange Committee, a mechanism led by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) and composed of major state-owned financial institutions and foreign-funded banks. The authorities will enhance supervision, management, monitoring and analysis of the exchange-rate movements and forex-market operations, and they will “guide expectations, correct pro-cyclical and unilateral behaviours when necessary, and curb speculation”, according to a statement posted on the central bank’s website. The meeting was chaired by deputy central bank governor Liu Guoqiang and attended by Wang Chunying, deputy head of the SAFE. The weakening of the Chinese currency came as April economic data showed a broad slowing of economic activities , including industrial production, consumer goods sales and property. Japanese investment bank Nomura accordingly cut its estimate for China’s economic growth this year to 5.5 per cent from 5.9 per cent. Despite market concerns, financial regulators have tried to talk up market sentiments, saying that the national economy continues to improve with more positive factors and signals. Which 8 nations are using China’s yuan more, and how will it affect US dollar? “China’s macroeconomic fundamentals, balance of payments market, and forex reserves market are stable. Expectations of financial institutions, companies and residents have been generally stable. All of those lay a solid foundation and provide a strong guarantee for the smooth operation of the forex market,” the PBOC statement said. “The yuan exchange rate can have a basic stability at a reasonable and balanced level.” The yuan’s flexibility, coupled with Beijing’s capital controls, have been major tools for policymakers to absorb the spillover of overseas shocks, including aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and American banking turmoil . The Chinese currency’s volatility, as measured by the government reference rate, has been significant in the past year, with the strongest being 6.655 per US dollar in late May of 2022 and the weakest being 7.2555 in early November. As the number rises, it means more yuan are required to purchase one US dollar, signifying a weaker yuan. The Friday midpoint was officially set at 7.0356, compared with 6.9967 a day earlier. The onshore yuan exchange rate closed at 7.0235 on Friday.