A recent weakening of China’s yuan came as April economic data showed a broad slowing of economic activities. Photo: Reuters
A recent weakening of China’s yuan came as April economic data showed a broad slowing of economic activities. Photo: Reuters
Yuan
Economy /  China Economy

China’s yuan volatility prompts intervention warning to big banks: end the ‘big rises and falls’

  • Foreign-exchange regulators’ comments come after Chinese currency’s recent weakening below 7 per US dollar
  • Authorities say they will guide expectations, correct behaviours and curb speculation

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 19 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP