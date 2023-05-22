Beijing’s blueprint for the Greater Bay Area development zone aims to create an economic powerhouse by 2035. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
As Macau bets on diversification, what role will neighbouring Hengqin island play in the Greater Bay Area dream?
- Despite effects of Covid-19 pandemic, gaming and junket businesses accounted for a quarter of Macau’s gross domestic product last year
- Hengqin cooperation zone is meant to help it embrace research and development, high-end manufacturing and traditional Chinese medicine
