China’s anti-corruption storm is raging on, with dozens of state bank executives and financial cadres investigated so far this year, while government officials and managers of state-owned enterprises have come under greater scrutiny in terms of their family assets and business conduct. In addition to an annual asset-declaration mechanism, here are some unconventional tools that China’s discipline inspectors and prosecutors could wield in their graft-busting gambit. 1. Digital yuan China is the world’s front-runner in piloting a central bank digital currency, and its e-yuan, also known as the e-CNY , has already been used in more than 26 pilot cities, with more than 100 billion yuan (US$14.3 billion) worth of transactions reported so far. Although it is mainly designated for small retail payments such as paying utilities or ordering a cup of coffee, it can actually be used in other scenarios such as cross-border trade, corporate spending, payrolls and bank loans. China railway hub to use Belt and Road connectivity to promote digital yuan “The traceability of the digital currency can be used to effectively deter and combat payment deductions and corruption,” Hong Yong, a fellow with the Ministry of Commerce’s research institute, said last year. Speculation about using it for anti-corruption purposes increased as Changshu, a city of 1.5 million people in east China’s Jiangsu province, announced in April that civil servants and other state sector employees will be receiving their salaries in the e-yuan starting in May. The announcement immediately raised privacy concerns among local officials, particularly about where and how much they spend every day, and it could shed light on purchases of luxury items or elaborate banquets. Previously disclosed corruption cases often saw lots of cash or gold ingots stored in safes. For instance, a deputy department head with China’s top economic planner, Wei Pengyuan , was found keeping 200 million yuan worth of cash at home in 2014. The People’s Bank of China tried to ease such concerns by saying there will be a “managed anonymity” and it will impose an information-protection mechanism as well. Currently, real-name registration is required for all users of China’s phone numbers – a must for opening digital wallets, making them traceable. Show us the money: How corrupt Chinese official’s 200m yuan stash might look 2. National Real Estate Registration System China announced last month that a national and unified system for real estate registration has been completed after a decade-long effort, and more than 790 million property registration certificates have been issued across the country. The national database will help Beijing regulate the housing market and impose property taxes in the future, but it could help inspectors – if they get permission to access the system – look into the housing assets of officials, their spouses, siblings or children. Housing is a major asset of Chinese people, but the younger generation of adults is finding that real estate isn’t the nest egg it was once all cracked up to be. In the early days of local real estate registration, many officials were found to hold far more properties than they could afford. For instance, an urban law enforcement officer in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, was found owning 21 properties in 2012, stirring online outrage and triggering an immediate government investigation. Yet, it also led to a ban on unauthorised searches of local databases and information disclosures. Chinese economist calls for review of rigid crypto ban amid slow e-CNY adoption 3. Money-laundering crackdowns, cryptocurrency ban China’s financial regulators have stepped up punishments of financial institutions for their violations of anti-money-laundering rules, with 670 tickets, totalling 528 million yuan in fines, issued in February alone. The state-owned China Construction Bank, for instance, was fined 200 million yuan that month. At the beginning of last year, the Chinese central bank asked people who make a single cash deposit or withdrawal that exceeds 50,000 yuan, or US$10,000 in a foreign currency, to report the source and intended use of the money. However, the policy was suspended due to “technical issues”. Meanwhile, the regulation of “suspicious transactions” continued. Banks often need to report any big transactions, largely defined as those above 50,000 yuan, to regulators. Meanwhile, China has banned the mining of cryptocurrency such as bitcoin. Digital coin exchanges and their domestic trading are also prohibited. In December, 63 people were arrested for laundering US$1.7 billion with cryptocurrency .