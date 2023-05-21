China has pledged increased financial support for its vast rural areas in pursuit of “common prosperity”. Photo: Xinhua
China faces ‘big’ debt risks in drive to narrow urban-rural gap, Beijing forum told
- Weak agricultural sector, residents’ poor financial awareness and lack of collateral options pose ‘big uncertainty’ for rural revival drive
- Farmers find threshold too high, while finance bodies see ‘too much risk’, agriculture ministry official tells Tsinghua PBCSF forum in Beijing
