China has pledged increased financial support for its vast rural areas in pursuit of “common prosperity”. Photo: Xinhua
China faces ‘big’ debt risks in drive to narrow urban-rural gap, Beijing forum told

  • Weak agricultural sector, residents’ poor financial awareness and lack of collateral options pose ‘big uncertainty’ for rural revival drive
  • Farmers find threshold too high, while finance bodies see ‘too much risk’, agriculture ministry official tells Tsinghua PBCSF forum in Beijing

Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00pm, 21 May, 2023

