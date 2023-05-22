Taiwan’s orders from mainland China and Hong Kong declined by 24.2 per cent in April, year on year. Photo: CNA
Taiwan’s orders from mainland China and Hong Kong declined by 24.2 per cent in April, year on year. Photo: CNA
Taiwan economy
Economy /  China Economy

As Taiwan export orders fall for eighth straight month, chips for GPT-type AI seen as long-term fix

  • Technology behind a global surge in demand for 5G communications and artificial intelligence programs may provide some respite for the tech-dependent island’s economy
  • Taiwan’s export orders declined by 18.1 per cent in April, year on year, as global markets continue to buy fewer Taiwanese goods

Ralph Jennings
Ralph Jennings

Updated: 6:42pm, 22 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan’s orders from mainland China and Hong Kong declined by 24.2 per cent in April, year on year. Photo: CNA
Taiwan’s orders from mainland China and Hong Kong declined by 24.2 per cent in April, year on year. Photo: CNA
READ FULL ARTICLE