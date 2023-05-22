Taiwan’s orders from mainland China and Hong Kong declined by 24.2 per cent in April, year on year. Photo: CNA
As Taiwan export orders fall for eighth straight month, chips for GPT-type AI seen as long-term fix
- Technology behind a global surge in demand for 5G communications and artificial intelligence programs may provide some respite for the tech-dependent island’s economy
- Taiwan’s export orders declined by 18.1 per cent in April, year on year, as global markets continue to buy fewer Taiwanese goods
Taiwan’s orders from mainland China and Hong Kong declined by 24.2 per cent in April, year on year. Photo: CNA