Australia’s trade minister, Don Farrell, met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Wentao, in Beijing on May 12. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | China’s trade-pact bid ‘impossible’ for Australia to approve while Beijing’s sanctions remain, sources say
- Canberra not expected to endorse China’s membership into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership amid ‘geopolitical baggage’
- And it does not look like Australia will support Taiwan’s membership either
Australia’s trade minister, Don Farrell, met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Wentao, in Beijing on May 12. Photo: Reuters