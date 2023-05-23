Australia’s trade minister, Don Farrell, met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Wentao, in Beijing on May 12. Photo: Reuters
exclusive | China’s trade-pact bid ‘impossible’ for Australia to approve while Beijing’s sanctions remain, sources say

  • Canberra not expected to endorse China’s membership into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership amid ‘geopolitical baggage’
  • And it does not look like Australia will support Taiwan’s membership either

Kandy Wong
Updated: 4:00am, 23 May, 2023

