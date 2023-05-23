On Monday, representatives of American companies met with Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao in Shanghai. Photo: AmCham Shanghai
US-China trade: how raids, restrictions and the art of woo are simultaneously employed amid tense ties
- Monday meeting between China’s commerce minister, Wang Wentao, and American firms in Shanghai seen as Beijing’s latest attempt to resist decoupling with Washington
- With the economies of both China and the US feeling the pressure of ‘de-risking’ efforts, Wang could seek answers this week in Detroit during Apec talks
