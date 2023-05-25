The path forward for many China-based manufacturers involves moving some production elsewhere. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
How are Chinese firms responding as buyers ‘don’t want anything made in China’?
- ‘This is a trend that will not stop,’ manufacturing analyst warns as China pull-out intensifies in the face of geopolitical strife, demographic crisis and supply-chain upheavals
- China exporters, despite now seeing fewer orders due to excessive overstocking during the pandemic, are looking to the future as they build factories abroad
