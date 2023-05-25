With up to one-third of his country’s overall exports reaching the Chinese market, the acting consul general of Uruguay in Guangzhou said that settling trade in the yuan would be a convenient option, and that his government is keeping an open mind when it comes to currency use. Speaking on the sidelines of a China-Latin America private sector forum in Dongguan city on Wednesday, Facundo Fernandez Guerra told the Post that Uruguayan authorities are taking “every step to make business easier” for both sides. “We’re open to discussing … further exchanges and different currency exchanges,” he said. “Yes, for sure, businesses will use more yuan to trade in the future. It’s a trend. And it shows how China’s influence is increasing in different parts of the world.” Fernandez Guerra highlighted that “it’s a business decision” on what currency to use, but “at the end of the day, [the Uruguayan government is] trying to achieve the facilitation of business … to make things easier.” Which 8 nations are using China’s yuan more, and how will it affect US dollar? “Uruguay is an open country and the country that can easily promote free currency trade,” he added. “It’s the same [for] US dollars, pesos and euros. Uruguay will not put any control on currency and trade exchanges.” Brazil has begun to accept trade settlements and investments in yuan , with an agreement reached between central banks in February. Argentina also said in April that US$1.04 billion worth of Chinese imports would be paid for in yuan that month instead of US dollars, and then US$790 million per month from May. Figures from China Customs showed that the bilateral trade value between China and Uruguay was US$7.44 billion in 2022, an increase of 14.9 per cent from a year earlier. The official data showed that China was the top trading partner of Uruguay, largely owing to imports of Uruguayan beef, soybean and wool. The South American nation is the third-largest beef producer and the fourth-largest soybean provider for China. Fernandez Guerra said that China has been an important trade partner for the country over the last decade, with an average of 33 per cent of total exports going to Chinese customers each year. “We want to maintain the [trade] level that we have nowadays,” he noted. “The main point here is that our economies are complementary, [leading] the level of trade nowadays. The trade has increased 60 times now compared with 35 years ago.” Uruguay aims to seize opportunities to diversify the variety of its “quality” goods sold to the Chinese market, according to Fernandez Guerra, amid China’s growing emphasis on food security and its concerns over safety issues. “We’re trying to promote chicken. We’re trying to promote wine. We export olive oil. Those are the products we’re exporting to the world, but we’re not exporting [them] to China.” China eyeing free-trade deal in US ‘backyard’ to test South American pragmatism With a focus on exporting beef, soy and rice to China, Fernandez Guerra explained, his country is now “in a particular stage where we can make a big step to include different sectors to diversify the exports”. In April, Uruguay’s foreign minister, Francisco Bustillo, visited China for five days with expectations that the two sides could speed up negotiations for a bilateral free-trade agreement that has been formally discussed since last year. Fernandez Guerra said that the absence of a free-trade agreement between both countries remains a challenge for Uruguayan businesses, as it means “all trade” the country has now “is not free trade, with tremendous taxes”. Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou is expected to visit China in the second half of this year, Fernandez Guerra added, and one of the goals is to advance “the most relevant bilateral agenda”, including the free-trade agreement. [Uruguay will] continue to pursue a separate free-trade agreement with China Facundo Fernandez Guerra Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has also proposed a free-trade agreement between China and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), which comprises Argentina, Brazil Uruguay and Paraguay. “Uruguay has proposed to have a free-trade agreement between Mercosur and China a few times,” Fernandez Guerra noted. “We defend and respect the Mercosur. We’ll support the negotiations if that’s a possibility. We’ll also continue to pursue a separate free-trade agreement with China.” Regarding US-China tensions, Fernandez Guerra pointed to Uruguay’s pragmatic strategy by “mostly talking about numbers”, and said he expected to see more exchanges in education and technical areas between his country and China.