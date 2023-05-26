China Eastern Airlines will operate the first commercial flights of China’s home-grown C919 jet at the weekend. Photo: Xinhua
China Eastern Airlines will operate the first commercial flights of China’s home-grown C919 jet at the weekend. Photo: Xinhua
China’s C919: maiden commercial flight will span busiest domestic route on Sunday

  • From Shanghai to Beijing – journey will mark the culmination of 14 years of home-grown development in China’s bid to compete with Boeing and Airbus
  • China Eastern Airlines flight MU9191 comes after 100 hours of test flights since December

Amanda Lee
Updated: 12:58pm, 26 May, 2023