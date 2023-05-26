China Chengxin International Credit Rating has downgraded the US’ rating by one notch, to AAg+ from AAAg. Photo: Reuters
Banking & finance
Economy /  China Economy

US debt-ceiling: Chinese agency first to downgrade US credit rating, after Fitch warning

  • Move by China Chengxin International Credit Rating points to US inflation and ‘intensification of political divisions’ in debt-ceiling stand-off
  • Sovereign rating declines can raise short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers, but move by Chinese agency seen as mostly symbolic, reflecting domestic market worries

Mia Nulimaimaiti
Updated: 5:05pm, 26 May, 2023

