A Russian delegation made a state visit to China this week, meeting here with Chinese leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-sanctioned Russian bank CEO hails yuan use while decrying US dollar weaponisation

  • VTB Bank’s Andrey Kostin spoke with Post during Russian delegation’s state visit to Beijing
  • Russia’s second-largest lender, which lost billions last year after being cut off from US dollar and euro, expects a huge turnaround this year as trade with China expands

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 26 May, 2023

