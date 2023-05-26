A Russian delegation made a state visit to China this week, meeting here with Chinese leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
US-sanctioned Russian bank CEO hails yuan use while decrying US dollar weaponisation
- VTB Bank’s Andrey Kostin spoke with Post during Russian delegation’s state visit to Beijing
- Russia’s second-largest lender, which lost billions last year after being cut off from US dollar and euro, expects a huge turnaround this year as trade with China expands
