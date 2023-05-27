According to Seoul, South Korean Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun has requested Beijing’s support to stabilise the supply and demand of key raw materials and parts. Photo: dpa
China says South Korea agrees to boost semiconductor cooperation, while Seoul stays quiet on talks

  • Chinese and South Korean trade chiefs meet on sidelines of Apec meeting in Detroit – their first interaction in about a year
  • The talks come amid faltering diplomatic ties between the Asian neighbours as Washington rallies allies in tech war

Orange Wang
Updated: 3:13pm, 29 May, 2023

