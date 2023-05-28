The C919 has been primarily designed to compete with the Boeing 737 and the Airbus A320 family of single-aisle aircraft. Photo: Xinhua
China’s C919 passenger jet completes first commercial flight from Shanghai to Beijing
- Inaugural passenger flight is a milestone in China’s bid to challenge the Boeing-Airbus duopoly
- Symbolic MU9191 China Eastern flight also flags off a regular Shanghai-Chengdu service from Monday
