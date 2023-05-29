As youth unemployment hits fresh high, a record number of graduates are set to enter the job market this year. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China jobs
Economy /  China Economy

As more Chinese graduates explore rural jobs, comparisons with Mao Zedong’s campaign fail to pass muster

  • As youth unemployment hits fresh high, a record number of graduates are set to enter the job market this year
  • In the 1960s and 70s, millions of young people in urban areas were ordered to live and work in remote rural villages

Mandy ZuoHe Huifeng
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai and He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 6:00am, 29 May, 2023

