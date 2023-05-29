As youth unemployment hits fresh high, a record number of graduates are set to enter the job market this year. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
As more Chinese graduates explore rural jobs, comparisons with Mao Zedong’s campaign fail to pass muster
- As youth unemployment hits fresh high, a record number of graduates are set to enter the job market this year
- In the 1960s and 70s, millions of young people in urban areas were ordered to live and work in remote rural villages
As youth unemployment hits fresh high, a record number of graduates are set to enter the job market this year. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen