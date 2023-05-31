The world’s second-largest economy is trying to lure foreign investors with its large consumer market despite April’s data raising doubts over China’s domestic demand. Photo: AFP
China urged to ‘make good use’ of its advantages to support economic recovery, fix development problems

  • 4,300-word analysis published by the Development Research Centre of the State Council on the theory page of the government mouthpiece, the People’s Daily
  • It highlighted China still has advantages for further development despite lower-than-expected economic data in April casting a cloud over the post-Covid recovery

Mia Nulimaimaiti

Updated: 8:00am, 31 May, 2023

