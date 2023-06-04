In a report published in February, the International Monetary Fund estimated that the total debt of China’s local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) had swollen to a record 66 trillion yuan this year (US$9.3 trillion), more than double 30.7 trillion yuan in 2017. Photo: Xinhua
As China’s local governments struggle to repay debts, should Beijing shoulder some of the burden?
- International Monetary Fund estimates that total debt of China’s local government financing vehicles has hit 66 trillion yuan
- In a bid to curb risks, Beijing has stepped up its supervision of local government debt in recent years
