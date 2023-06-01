Authorities throughout China are trying to get people to have children, but incentives differ greatly across different cities. Photo: AP
China population: demographer says lack of firstborn children, not second or third, is most pressing issue
- Government adviser criticises local-level officials for rewarding couples that have multiple kids while withholding such benefits for those who have just one
- Such measures are seen as an indication that some local authorities have a skewed interpretation of the central government’s population-boosting directives
Authorities throughout China are trying to get people to have children, but incentives differ greatly across different cities. Photo: AP