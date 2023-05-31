China produced more than 137.7 million tonnes of wheat last year, according to official figures. Photo: Xinhua
China food security: Beijing urges all-out wheat harvest efforts to limit rain-damage fallout
- Continuous rain and high humidity in China’s wheat-production bases in Anhui, Hubei and parts of Shaanxi, as well as Henan, have ruined vast stretches of crops
- The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs has urged local authorities to speed up the harvesting and drying of damaged grain
